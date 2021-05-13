Costco lands higher price target from Argus ahead of earnings
May 13, 2021 2:45 PM ET Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Argus boosts estimates on Costco (COST +2.3%) ahead of the retailer's earnings report due out later this month. The firm lifts its FY21 EPS estimate to $10.40 from $10.29 and its FY22 estimate to $10.90 from $10.80. Those marks help to push up the price target to $420.
- Analyst Christopher Graja: "We believe that Costco's financial strength and ability to deliver exceptional value to consumers are key differentiators for the stock in the current market environment. Our analysis of core operations suggests that execution of the business plan remains excellent with historically strong traffic and membership renewals. If investors are looking for clues to our future ratings or target changes, these two measures of member engagement are likely to be important indicators because they are drivers of earnings growth and earnings stability."
- Costco has topped revenue estimates in each of the last five quarters and also beat EPS marks in four of the last five.