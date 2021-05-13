1Life Healthcare sinks as analysts trim price targets after mixed Q1 financials

  • Despite the revenue beat, 1Life Healthcare (ONEM -16.2%) lagged earnings expectations with its Q1 2021 results.
  • Despite the reaffirmed 2021 guidance, the stock is trading sharply lower today as many analysts have cut the price target on the stock while maintaining their buy-equivalent ratings.
  • Evercore ISI analyst Elizabeth Anderson who has an outperform rating has cut the price target to $46.00 from $48.00 per share to imply an upside of ~20.0% to the last close.
  • Anderson says: “Would have been surprised if ONEM had taken up guidance this early in the year” given the COVID-related uncertainty.
  • With a buy rating, Truist analyst Sandy Draper has lowered the price target to $48.00 per share from $56.00 indicating a premium of ~25.3% to the previous close.
  • Draper continues to believe that the company can achieve the annual growth target of over 20% over the next three years as member growth remains strong.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Sean Wieland who has an overweight rating has trimmed the target to $48.00 from $51.00 per share implying an upside of ~25.3% to the last close.
  • The analyst expects 1Life’s new markets to propel its revenue and membership to outperform the guidance.
  • On the earnings call, 1Life CEO Amir Dan Rubin outlined plans to increase the number of in-person markets to 22 up from nine at the time of its IPO.
