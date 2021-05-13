Tellurian nears commercialization for Driftwood LNG's first phase

May 13, 2021
  • Tellurian (TELL -7.1%) Executive Chairman Charif Souki says the company is "just weeks" from securing enough agreements to ensure commercialization for phase one of the Driftwood LNG export project in Louisiana.
  • The contracts would include 12M-15M metric tons/year sold "entirely on Zoom," Souki told the Citi Global Energy & Utilities Virtual Conference.
  • If Driftwood is built, the project could export 27.6M mt/year of liquefied natural gas.
  • In an interview with S&P Global Platts, Souki says Tellurian is in advanced talks with 4-5 LNG buyers for volumes that Tellurian is marketing on its own, not volumes that would be covered by equity partners the company has been soliciting.
  • Tellurian's only firm commercial deal tied to Driftwood LNG announced so far is a 2019 agreement with France's Total.
