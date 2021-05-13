Credit Suisse eyes Disney streaming subs, park momentum into earnings

May 13, 2021 3:10 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)DISBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Walt Disney (DIS +0.4%) reports earnings after the closing bell today, and analyst consensus is looking for one more quarter of year-over-year declines in revenue and EPS before the company laps some pandemic comps and starts showing heavy growth.
  • Consensus expectations for the company's fiscal second quarter are for EPS of $0.27 (down 55% from the same period last year) on revenues of $15.93B (down 11.6% year-over-year).
  • Credit Suisse is reiterating its Outperform rating, noting that investor expectations on subscribers for the Disney Plus streaming service have moderated after some strong growth - to 104M subscribers (Credit Suisse expects 104.5M, while the Street at large is seeking 109M subs).
  • The focus going into earnings will be on those streaming subscribers, and theme park momentum (particularly as the CDC relaxes its masking/social distancing guidelines).
  • Investors will also focus on earnings power in the 2022-2025 range, Credit Suisse says. It's expecting this quarter to be in line but with a favorable forward outlook, including "(a) pent up Parks/Cruise Ship demand and a structurally improved cost structure suggesting a return to Parks profitability in F3Q and returning to FY19's EBIT level in FY22; (b) ARPU increases driving greater streaming revenue momentum than forecast; and (c) soft U.S. advertising in F2Q rebounding with the economy driving F3Q+."
  • It has a $218 price target, implying 22% upside.
