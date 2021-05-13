Ventas stock climbs as Baird upgrades on faster-than-expected occupancy gains
May 13, 2021 3:52 PM ETVentas, Inc. (VTR), WELLVTR, WELLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Ventas (NYSE:VTR) stock rises 3.4% after Baird analyst Amanda Sweitzer upgrades the healthcare REIT stock to Outperform due to strong lead volume and faster-than expected occupancy recovery.
- Overall, Sweitzer continues to expect multi-year earnings growth runway for senior housing-focused names after Q1 results.
- Both VTR and peer Welltower (WELL +2.0%) guided to slightly faster Q2 occupancy improvement than Sweitzer had previously modeled.
- WELL remains Baird's top pick.
- Sweitzer's Neutral rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and diverges from the average Wall Street rating, also Neutral, (2 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish 15 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 2 Very Bearish).
- Welltower's total return has been lagging that of Ventas for much of the past year as seen in chart below.
- SA contributor Trapping Value sees reasons to exit Ventas.