Ventas stock climbs as Baird upgrades on faster-than-expected occupancy gains

May 13, 2021 3:52 PM ETVentas, Inc. (VTR), WELLVTR, WELLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Ventas (NYSE:VTR) stock rises 3.4% after Baird analyst Amanda Sweitzer upgrades the healthcare REIT stock to Outperform due to strong lead volume and faster-than expected occupancy recovery.
  • Overall, Sweitzer continues to expect multi-year earnings growth runway for senior housing-focused names after Q1 results.
  • Both VTR and peer Welltower (WELL +2.0%) guided to slightly faster Q2 occupancy improvement than Sweitzer had previously modeled.
  • WELL remains Baird's top pick.
  • Sweitzer's Neutral rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and diverges from the average Wall Street rating, also Neutral, (2 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish 15 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 2 Very Bearish).
  • Welltower's total return has been lagging that of Ventas for much of the past year as seen in chart below.
  • SA contributor Trapping Value sees reasons to exit Ventas.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.