Cruise aims for self-driving car production in 2023
May 13, 2021 3:53 PM ETBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- GM's Cruise is aiming for production of the self-driving Origin vehicle begin in the early part of 2023.
- The update today from Cruise CEO Dan Ammann was the most detailed on the time frame for the Origin vehicle and the potential commercialization track of the self-driving fleet.
- Ammann says Cruise will continue to run pilots with its custom-built Bolt EVs, but things will really take off when the Origin begins production and goes into high volume.
- Earlier this year, General Motors CEO Mary Barra said the company was confident that Cruise would launch commercialize operations sooner than many people think.
- GM acquired Cruise in 2017 and has been hitting the accelerator pedal on its self-driving plans ever since.
- Shares of GM are higher on the day, but are more than 10% off their 2021 high.