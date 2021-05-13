Cruise aims for self-driving car production in 2023

May 13, 2021 3:53 PM ETBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • GM's Cruise is aiming for production of the self-driving Origin vehicle begin in the early part of 2023.
  • The update today from Cruise CEO Dan Ammann was the most detailed on the time frame for the Origin vehicle and the potential commercialization track of the self-driving fleet.
  • Ammann says Cruise will continue to run pilots with its custom-built Bolt EVs, but things will really take off when the Origin begins production and goes into high volume.
  • Earlier this year, General Motors CEO Mary Barra said the company was confident that Cruise would launch commercialize operations sooner than many people think.
  • GM acquired Cruise in 2017 and has been hitting the accelerator pedal on its self-driving plans ever since.
  • Shares of GM are higher on the day, but are more than 10% off their 2021 high.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.