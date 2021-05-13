Mix and match COVID-19 vaccine study indicates higher risk of mild/ moderate side effects
- A U.K. study assessing the effects of using different COVID-19 vaccine combinations has found that the use of two different doses can lead to an increase in adverse events compared to the use of the same vaccine for both shots.
- Led by the University of Oxford, the trial that started in February has evaluated the impact of using the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca (AZN +1.3%) as the first dose followed by Pfizer (PFE +1.3%)/ BioNTech (BNTX -2.8%) shot and vice versa.
- The interim results of the study published in the medical journal The Lancet demonstrate that the use of different vaccine combinations has worsened reactogenicity symptoms though there were no hospitalizations.
- In those who received the Astra vaccine followed by Pfizer/BioNTech, feverishness was reported in 34% of participants compared to 11% of those who received the Astra vaccine for both doses.
- 41% of those who received Pfizer/BioNTech shot followed by Astra’s vaccine developed fever compared to 21% who received Pfizer/BioNTech shot as both doses.
- Similar increases in incidence were reported for other symptoms and most of the symptoms appeared 48 hours after immunization.
- “It is reassuring that all reactogenicity symptoms were short lived,” noted the investigators. They stressed the importance of the outcome of ongoing studies evaluating the combinations of Novavax and Moderna vaccines to reach a conclusion.
- Previously, France’s top health regulator greenlighted the use of messenger RNA vaccines in people under the age of 55 who received AstraZeneca’s vaccine as the first COVID-19 shot.