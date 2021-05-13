Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq rally in wild trading; Treasury yields pull back

  • The stock market rebounded, with the major averages breaking their losing streak for the week as a drop in bond yields indicated the reaction to yesterday's CPI may have been overdone.
  • The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.7% saw big swings, going from the best performing index at the start of trading to negative territory briefly in the afternoon before finishing solidly higher.
  • The Dow (DJI) +1.3% was the top gainer, helped by a strong rebound in Home Depot and price gains in Goldman, Honeywell and Microsoft.
  • The S&P 500 (SP500) +1.2% ended broadly higher, with defensives and cyclicals the top gainers.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield fell 5 basis points to 1.65% as a drop in jobless claims below 500K underscored some strength in the recovery.
  • On the inflation front, April producer prices came in hotter than expected on both headline and core.
  • But new Fed board member Christopher Waller said the central bank would need several more months of data before assessing economic progress.
  • Ten of the 11 S&P sectors closed higher, with Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) just edging out Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) for the top spot.
  • Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) was the lone decliner as WTI futures -3.5% tumbled below $64/barrel.
  • Tesla was the lone megacap in the red. After rallying nearly 3% it reversed course, hindered by confusion about what impact Elon Musk's U-turn on accepting bitcoin meant.
  • Tesla stock closed below its 200-day simple moving average for the first time since March 2020 in the depths of the pandemic selling.

