Fate Therapeutics posts interim results from early-stage leukemia study

  • Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) announces promising interim early-stage data from the company’s off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell programs in relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
  • The ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation study of FT516 as monotherapy is currently enrolling patients in the third dose cohort, with three patients treated in the first dose cohort and six treated in the second dose one.
  • As of the data cutoff date, five of 12 patients had achieved an objective response with complete leukemic blast clearance in the bone marrow.
  • The company also highlighted that no dose-limiting toxicities, and no cases of any grade of cytokine release syndrome, immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome, or graft-versus-host disease, were observed.
