Biolase EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue; issues guidance
May 13, 2021 4:10 PM ETBIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL)BIOLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $8.1M (+69.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.31M.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $41.0M as of March 31, 2021.
2021 Second Quarter Revenue Guidance : The Company continues to experience high demand for its dental lasers and is currently forecasting revenue for the Q2 to be significantly above the year-ago second quarter, which was the quarter most impacted by COVID-19. The Company has already exceeded 2020 second quarter total revenue of $2.9 million and is expecting total revenue for the 2021 second quarter to be $7.5 million to $8.5 million, which would represent growth of between 155% and 190% year over year vs. consensus of $8.28M.
- Press Release