Biolase EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue; issues guidance

May 13, 2021 4:10 PM ETBIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL)BIOLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $8.1M (+69.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.31M.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $41.0M as of March 31, 2021.

  • 2021 Second Quarter Revenue Guidance : The Company continues to experience high demand for its dental lasers and is currently forecasting revenue for the Q2 to be significantly above the year-ago second quarter, which was the quarter most impacted by COVID-19. The Company has already exceeded 2020 second quarter total revenue of $2.9 million and is expecting total revenue for the 2021 second quarter to be $7.5 million to $8.5 million, which would represent growth of between 155% and 190% year over year vs. consensus of $8.28M.

  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.