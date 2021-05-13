Airbnb falls after Q1 bottom line disappoints
May 13, 2021 4:15 PM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)ABNBBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) reports gross booking value of $10.3B in Q1 vs. the consensus mark of $7.47B and $5.91B in Q4.
- Revenue for the quarter came in ahead of expectations, but the company posted a wider-than-anticipated loss.
- Nights and experiences booked rose 13% during the quarter to 64.4M.
- ABNB's demand update: "As vaccines become more widely available, and restrictions ease, there are signs that people are ready and willing to travel. For example, we saw a sharp increase in bookings in the U.K. immediately after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to exit lockdown in February, as well as a sharp increase in bookings in France following the easing of travel restrictions in May. And for guests aged 60 and above in the U.S., who were amongst the first groups to benefit from vaccine rollouts, searches on our platform for summer travel increased by more than 60% between February and March 2021."
- Looking ahead, Airbnb expects expects Q2 nights and experiences Booked to be significantly higher than the levels of last year, but below that of Q2 in 2019. Gross bookings in Q2 are expected to exceed the 2019 level.
- Shares of Airbnb are down 2.28% in AH trading after shedding more than 10% this week into the earnings report.