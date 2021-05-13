GoodRx Holdings EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue
May 13, 2021 4:21 PM ETGoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)GDRXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor6 Comments
- GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.00 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $160.43M (+20.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.2M.
- Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 31.8%, a 710 basis point year-over-year decrease due to continued investments in product development and technology, the growth of our telehealth offering, and investments in our general and administrative infrastructure as we began operating as a public company.
- Q2 2021 Guidance: Revenue $172M to $176M Approx. 41% year-over-year growth; Adjusted EBITDA Margin Approx. 30%.
- 2021 Guidance: Revenue $740M to $760M Approx. 36% year-over-year growth; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30% to 32%.
- Shares -6.97%.
- Press Release