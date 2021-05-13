DoorDash rallies after big sales beat, strong guidance
May 13, 2021
- DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) reports revenue growth of 204% in its second earnings report as a public company.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $43M topped the consensus expectation consensus for $34.5M.
- Gross margin was of 46% of sales vs. 41% a year ago and adjusted EBITDA margin was of 4.0% sales. Contribution margin was 19% of sales.
- In Q1, DoorDash says it experienced continued strength in many of our core consumer metrics, including average order rate among existing consumers and new consumer cohorts started, as well as DashPass subscribers growth and average order frequency.
- "We believe the transition toward omni-channel local commerce will be a decades long transformation that remains extremely early in its life-cycle. In Q1, we made tremendous progress in building the tools to enable this transition and growing the scale of our platform. While we did not perform as well as we could have in every scenario, we increased the value we provide to consumers, helped merchants drive more volume through digital channels, and created more earnings opportunities for Dashers. These are the fundamental elements to build DoorDash into a durable business that expands the potential of local economies in the Internet era, and we remain excited by the opportunity to progress further in each area."
- Looking ahead, DoorDash expects 2021 Marketplace GOV to be in a range of $35.0B to $38.0B.
- DoorDash is up 6.55% AH to $123.06.
- Sector watch: Food delivery stocks have had a rough week amid some concerns on the impact of higher gas prices on consumer discretionary spending and driver costs.