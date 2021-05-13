Biogen, Envisagenics to collaborate on RNA splicing for CNS diseases
May 13, 2021 4:36 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)BIIBBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Envisagenics have entered into a collaboration leveraging the latter's artificial intelligence-driven RNA splicing platform to better understand central nervous system ("CNS") diseases.
- RNA splicing is the process that trims out extra information embedded in intermediate RNA molecules. This trimmed RNA is what is then used to produce functional proteins.
- With Envisagenics’ machine learning algorithms, Biogen could be able to identify, test and validate splicing errors at scale.
- This will assist Biogen in evaluating splicing events that could be targeted for therapeutic purposes and help identify and validate genetic disease targets to increase the chances of success in CNS drug discovery.
- Biogen shares are unchanged at $281.71 in after-hours trading.