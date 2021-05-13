McGrath RentCorp to acquire Design Space Modular Buildings for $260M
May 13, 2021 4:28 PM ETMcGrath RentCorp (MGRC)MGRCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) signed a definitive agreement wherein it will acquire Design Space Modular Buildings for cash purchase price of $260M indicating a multiple of 8.1 times trailing 12-month EBITDA.
- On closure, transaction is expected to be accretive to EPS and free cash flow.
- Design Space is a leading modular building and portable storage provider in the Western U.S. with a network of 15 branches.
- As of Dec. 31, 2020, on a trailing 12-month basis, Design Space generated $32M of EBITDA on $81M of total revenue; as of Mar. 31, 2021, its rental fleet consisted of ~6.4K units at an original cost of ~$140.
- The company expects to fund the transaction from existing capacity under its revolving credit facility.
- Transaction is expected to close in Q2.