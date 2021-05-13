Floor & Decor acquires Spartan Surfaces in expected boost to commercial flooring business

May 13, 2021 4:30 PM ETFloor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND)FNDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) strikes a deal to acquire 100% of Spartan Surfaces for a consideration of up to $90M.
  • Spartan Surfaces is described as a leading end-to-end commercial flooring specifying distribution company.
  • The company says a portion of the consideration will be paid through 2024 based on the achievement of predefined fiscal performance goals.
  • The acquisition will be financed with cash-on-hand and $5M worth of Floor & Decor common stock.
  • The company expects the deal to be accretive but not material to its EPS FY21, excluding transaction and integration costs.
  • Spartan Surfaces will operate as a subsidiary of Floor & Decor Holdings.
  • Read more details about the acquisition
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.