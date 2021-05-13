Floor & Decor acquires Spartan Surfaces in expected boost to commercial flooring business
May 13, 2021 4:30 PM ETFloor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND)FNDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) strikes a deal to acquire 100% of Spartan Surfaces for a consideration of up to $90M.
- Spartan Surfaces is described as a leading end-to-end commercial flooring specifying distribution company.
- The company says a portion of the consideration will be paid through 2024 based on the achievement of predefined fiscal performance goals.
- The acquisition will be financed with cash-on-hand and $5M worth of Floor & Decor common stock.
- The company expects the deal to be accretive but not material to its EPS FY21, excluding transaction and integration costs.
- Spartan Surfaces will operate as a subsidiary of Floor & Decor Holdings.
