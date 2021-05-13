AbCellera Biologics EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue

  • AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.37 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $202.74M (+4260.0% Y/Y) beats by $3.39M.
  • Total programs under contract of 119, up 63% year-over-year
  • As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 119 discovery programs (up 63% from 73 on March 31, 2020) that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 29 partners (up from 24 on March 31, 2020). The Company has started discovery on a cumulative total of 52 of these programs (up from 47 on March 31, 2020).
  • Shares -6.3%.
  • Press Release
