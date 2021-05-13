Floor & Decor acquires Spartan Surfaces for growth in commercial flooring
May 13, 2021 4:36 PM ETFloor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND)FNDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) trades 1.7% higher after hours on entering into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Bel Air, Maryland-headquartered Spartan Surfaces, end-to-end commercial flooring specifying distribution company, for consideration of up to $90M.
- Partial consideration will be paid through 2024 based on the achievement of predefined fiscal performance goals.
- The acquisition will be financed with cash-on-hand and $5M of Floor & Decor common stock and is expected to close in Q2.
- The transaction is expected to be accretive but not material to the company's diluted EPS for FY21, excluding transaction and integration costs.
- Spartan Surfaces will operate as a subsidiary of Floor & Decor and will be led by the existing Spartan management team.
- "The addressable commercial market is large at an estimated $13B, and we believe Spartan Surfaces is the right strategic partner to enable us to incrementally accelerate our commercial flooring growth plans through their scalable specifying and consultative selling business model that primarily serves the architectural and design community" CEO Tom Taylor commented.