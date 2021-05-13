Pentagon to seek 85 F-35 jets in next year's budget request - report

  • The Biden administration will seek $11B to buy 85 Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) F-35 fighter jets in the coming fiscal year, tracking a proposal outlined last year by the Trump administration, Stars & Stripes reports.
  • The Department of Defense had considered increasing the quantity of next-generation fighters it planned to buy but chose to focus on using additional funding to upgrade the F-35 with new capabilities every six months, according to the report.
  • "It's not unusual for a new administration's first budget to change relatively little from its predecessor," military aviation analyst J.J. Gertler tells Stars & Stripes. "But using the prior number for FY 22 adds fuel to the idea that the big changes for the program will come in '23."
  • At an estimated cost of $398B, the F-35 is the biggest U.S. weapons program.
  • Lockheed Martin is a "solid dividend income company," with an above-average dividend yield that has increased 20 years in a row, William Stamm writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
