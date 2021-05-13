GoodRx down 5% after-hours as net income drops

  • Shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) are down after-hours after reporting Q1 results that saw the company's net income go to $1.7M from $23.7M in the prior-year period.
  • The company attributed much of the decline to $46.5M of stock-based compensation expense.
  • The prescription discount program beat Q1 estimates on revenues, but missed on EPS.
  • Prescription transaction revenues grew 9% year-over-year to $134.1M.
  • GoodRx said its Q1 results were impacted by COVID-19 as the pandemic led to cancelled or deferred appointments, reducing the number of prescriptions written.
  • GoodRx shares are down 4.9% to $26.90 in after-hours trading.
