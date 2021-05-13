Elon Musk: "I strongly believe in crypto"

  • The Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) chief is back at it on Twitter this evening: "To be clear, I strongly believe in crypto, but it can’t drive a massive increase in fossil fuel use, especially coal."
  • The comments seem to be behind a modest bounce in the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD), which has returned to just under $50K.
  • Maybe more interesting, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) President and COO Emilie Choi - appearing on Bloomberg after the company's first public earnings release - talks about a number of misconceptions surrounding Bitcoin mining and energy usage. She notes 75%+ of miners use renewable energy to do their work. She suggests there's more to the Musk tweets than meets the eye.
  • Coinbase was initially down sharply following results, but is currently higher by 2.2% in after hours action.
  • Twenty-four hours ago, Musk sent Bitcoin plunging to as low as $45K with his announcement that Tesla would no longer be stacking sats.
