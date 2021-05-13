Big three global miners launch challenge to spark mine truck electrification
May 13, 2021 6:54 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE), BHP, RIOVALE, BHP, RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Vale (NYSE:VALE), BHP and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) are banding together to ask companies to participate in an initiative to find ways of using electric vehicles in surface mining to decarbonize mine operations worldwide.
- The miners say they are launching the Charge On Innovation Challenge, a global competition for technology innovators to develop new concepts for large-scale haul truck electrification systems with the main goal of cutting emissions from surface mining operations.
- A main focus will involve how to recharge truck batteries with the least possible impact on operations, as current stationary charging systems require substantial time to charge large trucks, which would result in significant lost productivity.
- The companies say the mining industry needs multi-megawatt scale fast charging concepts capable of delivering 400 kWh to charge and propel a truck within the truck's haul cycle, which includes load, travel, dump, return and queue.
- The metals and mining sector is "very, very hot," as prices for iron ore, copper and other industrial metals have soared to record highs.