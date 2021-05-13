CN Rail takeover proposal deemed superior by Kansas City Southern

  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) says it has accepted a "superior proposal" from Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) that offers to buy it for $325/share.
  • CN Rail's proposal implies a total enterprise value of $33.6B, including the assumption of $3.8B of Kansas City Southern's debt, topping a $25B offer from Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) that KCS had agreed to in March.
  • The revised CN Rail proposal calls for stockholders to receive $200 in cash and 1.129 CN shares for each KCS share, with the latter's shareholders expected to own 12.6% of the combined company.
  • CN Rail also agrees to reimburse the $700M breakup fee that was part of the merger agreement with CP Rail.
  • The three rail entities have bounced up and down off merger speculation in recent weeks.
