CN Rail takeover proposal deemed superior by Kansas City Southern
May 13, 2021 7:23 PM ETCanadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), CNICP, CNIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor33 Comments
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) says it has accepted a "superior proposal" from Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) that offers to buy it for $325/share.
- CN Rail's proposal implies a total enterprise value of $33.6B, including the assumption of $3.8B of Kansas City Southern's debt, topping a $25B offer from Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) that KCS had agreed to in March.
- The revised CN Rail proposal calls for stockholders to receive $200 in cash and 1.129 CN shares for each KCS share, with the latter's shareholders expected to own 12.6% of the combined company.
- CN Rail also agrees to reimburse the $700M breakup fee that was part of the merger agreement with CP Rail.
- The three rail entities have bounced up and down off merger speculation in recent weeks.