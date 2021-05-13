BP, Cemex to partner on cement industry net-zero emissions

May 13, 2021 1:11 PM ETBP p.l.c. (BP), CXBP, CXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • BP (BP -1.1%) and Cemex (CX +2.7%) say they will work together to deliver net-zero emissions to the production process and transportation in the cement industry, considered one of the hardest sectors to decarbonize globally.
  • Potential solutions may include using low-carbon power and transport, improving energy efficiency in cement production, and using carbon capture and storage technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Cement manufacturing is one of the world's largest producers of carbon dioxide, both from the burning of fossil fuels and as a byproduct of the production process.
  • "Concrete plays an integral role in society, and... will continue to have a critical role in a low carbon economy, and the challenge for the industry is to find solutions to the manufacturing process emissions," says Juan Romero, Cemex executive VP of sustainability.
  • Cemex shares have been trading near 52-week highs since reporting better than forecast Q1 earnings and the strongest sales by volume of any Q1 since 2008.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.