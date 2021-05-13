BP, Cemex to partner on cement industry net-zero emissions
May 13, 2021 1:11 PM ETBP p.l.c. (BP), CXBP, CXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- BP (BP -1.1%) and Cemex (CX +2.7%) say they will work together to deliver net-zero emissions to the production process and transportation in the cement industry, considered one of the hardest sectors to decarbonize globally.
- Potential solutions may include using low-carbon power and transport, improving energy efficiency in cement production, and using carbon capture and storage technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
- Cement manufacturing is one of the world's largest producers of carbon dioxide, both from the burning of fossil fuels and as a byproduct of the production process.
- "Concrete plays an integral role in society, and... will continue to have a critical role in a low carbon economy, and the challenge for the industry is to find solutions to the manufacturing process emissions," says Juan Romero, Cemex executive VP of sustainability.
- Cemex shares have been trading near 52-week highs since reporting better than forecast Q1 earnings and the strongest sales by volume of any Q1 since 2008.