FERC deems SEEM proposal 'deficient,' seeks more details from utilities

May 13, 2021 1:54 PM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK), SO, DDUK, SO, DBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission recently sent southeastern utilities back to the drawing board to rework their proposal to develop a centralized energy exchange market, Utility Dive reports.
  • Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), Southern Co. (NYSE:SO), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and other utilities in the region were told that their proposal to create a Southeast Energy Exchange Market was "deficient" and needs significantly more details so regulators can judge its potential impact on the region.
  • FERC wants the companies to clarify how the proposal would improve existing energy transactions in the southeast U.S., and for greater transparency in how the market changes would work.
  • FERC's response follows concerns from the renewables industry and others that the proposal might wind up increasing monopoly utilities' hold on the power market.
  • The utilities last year filed a proposal to form a centralized energy exchange market to serve ~50M customers if approved.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.