FERC deems SEEM proposal 'deficient,' seeks more details from utilities
May 13, 2021
- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission recently sent southeastern utilities back to the drawing board to rework their proposal to develop a centralized energy exchange market, Utility Dive reports.
- Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), Southern Co. (NYSE:SO), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and other utilities in the region were told that their proposal to create a Southeast Energy Exchange Market was "deficient" and needs significantly more details so regulators can judge its potential impact on the region.
- FERC wants the companies to clarify how the proposal would improve existing energy transactions in the southeast U.S., and for greater transparency in how the market changes would work.
- FERC's response follows concerns from the renewables industry and others that the proposal might wind up increasing monopoly utilities' hold on the power market.
- The utilities last year filed a proposal to form a centralized energy exchange market to serve ~50M customers if approved.