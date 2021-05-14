Praxis Precision secures $91.3M via equity raise
- Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) has priced its public offering of 5M common shares at $18.25/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$91.25M.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 750K shares.
- Net proceeds will be used for advancement of pipeline candidates and other programs, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is May 18.
- BofA Securities, Cowen and Piper Sandler are acting as joint bookrunning managers, and Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for the offering.
- PRAX shares up 5.2% premarket trading at $19.75.
- Previously (May 11): Praxis Precision Medicines proposes 4M public offering