Praxis Precision secures $91.3M via equity raise

  • Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) has priced its public offering of 5M common shares at $18.25/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$91.25M.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 750K shares.
  • Net proceeds will be used for advancement of pipeline candidates and other programs, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • Closing date is May 18.
  • BofA Securities, Cowen and Piper Sandler are acting as joint bookrunning managers, and Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for the offering.
  • PRAX shares up 5.2% premarket trading at $19.75.
  • Previously (May 11): Praxis Precision Medicines proposes 4M public offering
