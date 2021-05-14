Dow Jones, Nasdaq extend gains before retail sales data
- Equities are getting some of their momentum back at the end of a choppy week that saw a jump in inflation rattle the markets. All three major averages snapped three-day losing streaks by closing solidly in the green on Thursday, and while they're still on track for hefty weekly losses, the positive sentiment stuck around overnight. Dow and S&P 500 futures rose by 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, while contracts linked to the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which has been hit especially hard, climbed 1.1%.
- Bigger picture: Fed officials have been suggesting that the central bank has no intention to withdraw its support as the 10-year Treasury yield fell by another 3 bps overnight to 1.63%. On Thursday, new Fed board member Christopher Waller helped calm inflation jitters by saying the central bank would need several more months of data before assessing economic progress. Meanwhile, so-called reopening trades such as airlines and cruise companies ripped higher as the CDC eased mask guidelines.
- "Higher inflation is likely to remain in the spotlight as the post-pandemic recovery accelerates," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. "But while we expect inflation fears to generate bouts of volatility, and we continue to position for reflation, we also see such market swings as an opportunity to build exposure to structural winners."
- "The corporate turnaround is strong enough to keep markets rising, even as bond yields increase in anticipation of central bank tightening," added Robert Buckland, equity strategist at Citi. "So buy any short term dips, as we may be seeing now. There is a time to turn more cautious but that may be next year, not this."
- Economic data this morning: Retail sales will provide fresh insights on the pace of the recovery, while industrial production figures will signal the extent to which supply chain bottlenecks have held back output. The University of Michigan will also publish its consumer sentiment index for May, shedding light on financial conditions and attitudes about the economy.