Vera Therapeutics prices 4.35M-share IPO at $11
May 14, 2021 6:02 AM ETVera Therapeutics, Inc. (VERA)VERABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) has priced its IPO of 4.35M shares of Class A common stock at $11.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of $47.85M.
- The company initially planned to price 4.35M shares between a range of $14-$16.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 652.5K shares.
- Trading commences May 14.
- Closing date is May 18.
- Jefferies, Cowen and Company, and Evercore Group are acting as active joint book-running managers.
- Vera is conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial of its lead product candidate atacicept, in patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN).
