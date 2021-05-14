Mortgages in forbearance continues falling in early May: Black Knight
May 14, 2021 By: Liz Kiesche
- The number of mortgages in active forbearance plans declined by 61K (-2.7%) in the week ended May 11, extending the pattern of early month improvements, according to Black Knight's McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker.
- Some 38% of loans reviewed for extension/removal over the past month have been removed from forbearance, the highest rate since mid-February.
- As of May 11, some 2.16M, or 4.1% of, homeowners remain in COVID-19 related forbearance plans.
Source: Black Knight
- ~250K plans are still listed with May 2021 expiration dates, which leaves room for further improvements over the next few weeks and especially in early June.
- Total plan starts fell 13% M/M and are slowly declining.
- Estimated monthly principal and interest advances on active forbearance were $2.6B, down from $2.7B in the prior week.
- Estimated monthly tax and insurance advances on active forbearance plans stays unchanged at $1.0B.