Sasol to sell 30% stake in Mozambique's Rompco in $364M deal
May 14, 2021 7:39 AM ETSasol Limited (SSL)SSLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Sasol (NYSE:SSL) agrees to sell a 30% stake in the Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Investments Co. for up to 5.145B South African rand ($364M) to a consortium of African-based investment firms.
- Sasol will retain a 20% shareholding in Rompco and continue to operate and maintain the pipeline; the South African and Mozambican governments each own 25% stakes.
- The deal is part of an asset sale program intended to help Sasol reduce borrowings that expanded amid cost overruns at its U.S. chemicals project.
- Sasol recently agreed to sell its 49% stake in a gas-fired power plant in Mozambique for $145M.