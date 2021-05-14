CubeSmart upgraded to Outperform, Extra Space cut at BMO Capital
May 14, 2021
- BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria upgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Outperform from Market Perform and downgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to Market Perform from Outperform.
- Sees the perceived risk around NYC's post-COVID normalization as overstated.
- CUBE rises 0.7% in premarket trading.
- "CUBE's NYC portfolio is a positive differentiator with new construction likely to decrease in an already under-penetrated market, which should drive long-term pricing power, augmented by significant local scale," Sanabria writes.
- Sees relative multiple expansion likely as NYC uncertainty recedes.
- Meanwhile, Sanabria downgrades EXR as the stock's 24% gain in the past three months (vs. +16.7% for its storage peers) sets it up for more modest total returns vs. peers.
- "As COVID-19-related uncertainty becomes clearer (i.e., CUBE in NYC) and others become more aggressive (i.e., PSA) we expect EXR's relative multiple premium to moderate," he writes.
- Sanabria's Outperform rating on CUBE aligns with the Bullish Quant rating and contrasts with the Neutral average Wall Street rating (3 Very Bullish, 6 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
- His new EXR rating jibes with the Neutral Quant rating and diverges from the Bullish average Wall Street rating (6 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 2 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
- CUBE's total return slightly outpaces EXR over the past year, while PSA lags as seen in chart below.
