CubeSmart upgraded to Outperform, Extra Space cut at BMO Capital

May 14, 2021 8:05 AM ETCubeSmart (CUBE), EXRCUBE, EXRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria upgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Outperform from Market Perform and downgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to Market Perform from Outperform.
  • Sees the perceived risk around NYC's post-COVID normalization as overstated.
  • CUBE rises 0.7% in premarket trading.
  • "CUBE's NYC portfolio is a positive differentiator with new construction likely to decrease in an already under-penetrated market, which should drive long-term pricing power, augmented by significant local scale," Sanabria writes.
  • Sees relative multiple expansion likely as NYC uncertainty recedes.
  • Meanwhile, Sanabria downgrades EXR as the stock's 24% gain in the past three months (vs. +16.7% for its storage peers) sets it up for more modest total returns vs. peers.
  • "As COVID-19-related uncertainty becomes clearer (i.e., CUBE in NYC) and others become more aggressive (i.e., PSA) we expect EXR's relative multiple premium to moderate," he writes.
  • Sanabria's Outperform rating on CUBE aligns with the Bullish Quant rating and contrasts with the Neutral average Wall Street rating (3 Very Bullish, 6 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
  • His new EXR rating jibes with the Neutral Quant rating and diverges from the Bullish average Wall Street rating (6 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 2 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
  • CUBE's total return slightly outpaces EXR over the past year, while PSA lags as seen in chart below.
  • SA contributor Leo Nelissen sees EXR poised to deliver increasing long-term value for decades.
