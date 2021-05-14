Zenpharm gets license for production & distribution of cannabis
May 14, 2021 8:14 AM ETZenabis Global Inc. (ZBISF)ZBISFBy: SA News Team
- Zenabis Global (OTCPK:ZBISF) announces that its Maltese joint venture, ZenPharm, has received its license for the production of cannabis for medicinal and research purposes.
- The license allows ZenPharm to commence commercial shipments to the European Union, where Germany is its most prominent target market.
- ZenPharm has an executed supply agreement with a German-based customer to supply a minimum volume of 500 kg per year.
- The company will also be launching finished cannabis products under its own brand for distribution within the Maltese medicinal cannabis market, with similar entry into the Polish market expected in the Q1 2022.