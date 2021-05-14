Disney slumps 4% as analysts weigh in on FQ2 streaming softness

May 14, 2021 8:34 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)DISBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor40 Comments
  • Guggenheim trims Disney's (NYSE:DIS) price target from $225 to $210 after yesterday's earnings report, citing the "more modest DTC growth pace."
  • DTC services hit 159M total paid subscribers and execs reiterated the forecast for 230M-260M subscribers by FY24. Global Disney+ subscribers came in at 103.6M, below the firm's 108.9M estimate, with "light" ARPU.
  • "Pacing concerns will likely be the primary investor takeaway from the print," says Guggenheim.
  • Barclays (Overweight, $200 price target) notes that Disney's stock has become more expensive than Netflix on long-term FCF. The stock "could trade sideways for some time," driven by the valuation, slower H2 streaming growth, and limited catalysts.
  • UBS (Buy, $215) remains constructive on the long-term outlook and opportunity, but notes that near-term expectations are lower on the streaming softness.
  • Disney shares are 4.4% lower pre-market to $170.50.
  • Background: Disney Plus subs missed while average revenues fell as well
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.