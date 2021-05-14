Disney slumps 4% as analysts weigh in on FQ2 streaming softness
May 14, 2021
- Guggenheim trims Disney's (NYSE:DIS) price target from $225 to $210 after yesterday's earnings report, citing the "more modest DTC growth pace."
- DTC services hit 159M total paid subscribers and execs reiterated the forecast for 230M-260M subscribers by FY24. Global Disney+ subscribers came in at 103.6M, below the firm's 108.9M estimate, with "light" ARPU.
- "Pacing concerns will likely be the primary investor takeaway from the print," says Guggenheim.
- Barclays (Overweight, $200 price target) notes that Disney's stock has become more expensive than Netflix on long-term FCF. The stock "could trade sideways for some time," driven by the valuation, slower H2 streaming growth, and limited catalysts.
- UBS (Buy, $215) remains constructive on the long-term outlook and opportunity, but notes that near-term expectations are lower on the streaming softness.
- Disney shares are 4.4% lower pre-market to $170.50.
