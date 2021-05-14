GreenBox POS rallies premarket on Q1 revenue significant surge

May 14, 2021 8:40 AM ETGreenBox POS (GBOX)GBOXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) trades 11.7% higher premarket after reporting multiple surge (+ 2,437% Y/Y) in Q1 revenue to $4.7M led by rising processing volumes; Q/Q revenues were higher by 59%.
  • The company launched Generation3 software which propelled processing volume to a company quarterly record of $315M (+141% Q/Q).
  • It also developed new smart-contract token technology to accelerate processing volume growth and open new possible revenue streams in money service business.
  • Gross profit stood at $3.2M compared to gross profit of -$0.1M in the same quarter a year ago.
  • Net income stood at -$13.3M or -$0.38 per share compared to net income of -$5.2M or -$0.18/share in the same quarter a year ago.
  • "Following the launch of Gen3 in January, the rapid pace of client onboardings drove record processing volume in Q1. Additionally, we completed an uplist to the Nasdaq along with a $50.1M public offering significantly enhancing our financial position while raising our profile in the capital markets," CEO Fredi Nisan commented.
  • The company expects to significant Y/Y growth throughout the remainder of 2021 thereby improving the speed and security of digital transactions globally.
