GE reinstated with Buy rating at Citi as turnaround progresses

May 14, 2021 8:47 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)GEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor61 Comments
  • General Electric (NYSE:GE) +1.5% pre-market after Citi reinstates coverage with a Buy rating and Street-high $17 price target, saying the company is making notable progress in its rebuilding.
  • Citi analyst Andrew Kaplowitz sees evidence of improving execution across much of GE's portfolio, indicating "gradual but likely accelerating recovery in GE's Aviation business," particularly in H2 and beyond.
  • "We see material upside in GE's shares as demand recovery and operational improvements support growing and more consistent/sustainable cash flow generation in '21 and beyond," Kaplowitz writes.
  • GE reported some pain during Q1, particularly in Aviation, but "the long-term outlook for the conglomerate is positive," Daniel Jones writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
