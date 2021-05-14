Restaurant sales impress under the hood of noisy retail sales report

  • A noisy April retail sales report that lapped the lockdown-heavy month from a year ago did indicate strength for the restaurant sector.
  • The food services & drinking places category showed a 116.8% Y/Y gain from a year ago, but more importantly displayed a 3.0% sales gain from March to stand out as one of the stronger categories for the month.
  • The strong industry read follows on a report from earlier this week that restaurant sales last week were 12% higher than the level seen in 2019.
  • Restaurant stocks have already been bid up this year on recovery expectations, with Dine Brands (NYSE:DIN), Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY), Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK), Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) all up at least 20% YTD.
  • Restaurant stocks trading with forward price-earnings ratios below 20X include Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO).
  • Sector watch: The increase in diner demand and a shortage of workers has added wage pressure to the menu for restaurant stocks.
