LifeMD surges 11% as telemedicine provider achieves record revenue

May 14, 2021 9:04 AM ETLifeMD, Inc. (LFMD)LFMDBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Telehealth provider LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) shares surged more than 11% in premarket trading after the company reported record Q1 revenue and beat EPS estimates after the bell yesterday.
  • In Q1, revenue increased 323% to a record $18.2 million driven by a 349% increase in telemedicine product revenues.
  • Also, LifeMD's LegalSimpli subsidiary, had net sales of $4.9 million, a 264% increase from the year-ago quarter.
  • Profit increased 403% to $14.9M.
  • However, net loss widened ~369% to $11.9M due primarily to significantly higher selling and marketing, and general and administrative expenses.
  • The company also raised full-year revenue guidance to $90-$100M, up from $85M-$95M.
  • LifeMD ended the year with $13.4M in cash.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.