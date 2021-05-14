LifeMD surges 11% as telemedicine provider achieves record revenue
May 14, 2021 9:04 AM ETLifeMD, Inc. (LFMD)LFMDBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Telehealth provider LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) shares surged more than 11% in premarket trading after the company reported record Q1 revenue and beat EPS estimates after the bell yesterday.
- In Q1, revenue increased 323% to a record $18.2 million driven by a 349% increase in telemedicine product revenues.
- Also, LifeMD's LegalSimpli subsidiary, had net sales of $4.9 million, a 264% increase from the year-ago quarter.
- Profit increased 403% to $14.9M.
- However, net loss widened ~369% to $11.9M due primarily to significantly higher selling and marketing, and general and administrative expenses.
- The company also raised full-year revenue guidance to $90-$100M, up from $85M-$95M.
- LifeMD ended the year with $13.4M in cash.