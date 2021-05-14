Ultragenyx reports positive long-term data from Phase 1/2 gene therapy studies in GSDIa and OTC deficiency
May 14, 2021 9:03 AM ETUltragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)RAREBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) announces positive longer-term data from the Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia (GSDIa) and Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency Phase 1/2 studies demonstrating ongoing durability of response, as well as data highlighting further advancements to the company’s proprietary HeLa producer cell line (PCL) manufacturing platform.
- DTX401 (GSDIa) Program: All nine patients in Phase 1/2 study continue to demonstrate improved glucose control while tapering or discontinuing oral glucose replacement with cornstarch and improvements in energy metabolism pathways over the long term, with sustained responses lasting more than 2.5 years.
- All patients in the prophylactic cohort are doing well and have demonstrated early, clinically meaningful cornstarch reductions ranging from 64% to 83%.
- Phase 3 study of DTX401 in GSDIa is expected to initiate early in H2 and will enroll approx. 50 patients. The primary endpoint is expected to be the reduction in oral glucose replacement with cornstarch while maintaining or improving glucose control assessed by continuous glucose monitoring.
- DTX301 OTC Program: Longer-term Phase 1/2 data show durable metabolic control and sustained responses lasting more than three years since treatment.
- Across all cohorts of the Phase 1/2 study, there have been no infusion or treatment -related adverse events.
- The Phase 3 study, expected to initiate in H2 will enroll ~50 patients. The co-primary endpoints are the percentage of patients who achieve a response as measured by discontinuation or reduction in baseline disease management and the 24-hour plasma ammonia levels.
- Data on the HeLa 3.0 platform demonstrated that genetic engineering of the HeLa cell significantly improved AAV production. This increased productivity was achieved while maintaining or improving product quality.
- These cell line engineering improvements result in a 2- to 5-fold yield improvement over the HeLa 2.0 platform, and a 50-fold yield improvement over HeLa 1.0. Additional improvements in yield are expected with future combinatorial knockdowns, with early studies suggesting a further 5-to 10-fold improvement.
- GSDIa is the most severe genetically inherited glycogen storage disease. It is caused by a defective gene coding for the enzyme G6Pase-α, resulting in the inability to regulate blood sugar (glucose).
- OTC deficiency, the most common urea cycle disorder, is caused by a genetic defect in a liver enzyme responsible for detoxification of ammonia.
- The data were presented at the ASGCT 24th Annual Meeting.