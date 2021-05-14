Schwab brings in $37.2B of core net new assets in April

  • Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) says new and existing clients brought in $37.2B of core net new assets in April.
  • That's up 143% from April 2020, but down 41% from March's figure.
  • SCHW shares rise 1.1% in premarket trading.
  • Net new assets, excluding mutual fund clearing, totaled $35.6B.
  • Total client assets of $7.34T at the end of April increased 4% from March and gained 94% Y/Y.
  • Net market gains in the month were $229.8B, up from $106.0B in March.
  • Average margin balances were $72.9B last month, up 2% M/M and over 200% Y/Y.
  • Active brokerage accounts, at 31.88M accounts, slipped slightly from March's 31.90M.
  • Schwab CFO Peter Crawford attributes the M/M decline to "a natural outcome from the combination of unprecedented volume of new accounts we opened in the first quarter and the methodology we use to screen for active accounts."
  • "Over any given period, it’s typical for a limited percentage of accounts opened at TD Ameritrade and Schwab to end up not funding," he added.
  • In Q1, government stimulus and the surging stock market drove client engagement to record levels, Schwab said in its April 15 earnings release.
