Data Storage prices upsized public offering of $10.8 M and uplisting on Nasdaq
May 14, 2021 9:09 AM ETData Storage Corporation (DTST)DTSTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Data Storage (OTCQB:DTST -9.3%) prices its upsized underwritten public offering of 1.6M units at a price to the public of $6.75 per unit.
- Each unit to be issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $7.425; gross proceeds of $10.8M.
- Stock and warrant to trade on Nasdaq on May 14, 2021, under the symbols 'DTST' and 'DTSTW'.
- Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-40.
- The reverse stock split is expected to be effective on May 14, 2021.
- Underwriters' 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 240,000 shares.