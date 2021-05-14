Data Storage prices upsized public offering of $10.8 M and uplisting on Nasdaq

  • Data Storage (OTCQB:DTST -9.3%) prices its upsized underwritten public offering of 1.6M units at a price to the public of $6.75 per unit.
  • Each unit to be issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $7.425; gross proceeds of $10.8M.
  • Stock and warrant to trade on Nasdaq on May 14, 2021, under the symbols 'DTST' and 'DTSTW'.
  • Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-40.
  • The reverse stock split is expected to be effective on May 14, 2021.
  • Underwriters' 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 240,000 shares.
