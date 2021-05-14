Equity ETFs witnessed +$11.3B of positive inflows on the week, up from +$10.7B last week
- In the latest Refinitiv Lipper U.S. weekly fund flows insight report ending May 12, 2021, market participants injected +$20.1B into the marketplace from both exchange traded funds and conventional funds.
- Breaking down the data and individuals can see that investors were net purchasers of equity funds +$9B, money market funds saw inflows of +$6.1B, taxable bond funds witnessed +$5.1B, and tax-exempt bond funds saw +$750M in inflows.
- Equity exchange traded funds saw another week of positive inflows, now fourteen straight. Equity-based ETFs brought in +$11.3B, increasing from the previous week of +$10.7B. The area within equity ETFs that saw the most significant net inflow was the financial sector +$777M, and the technology sector was on the opposite side, redeeming -$756M.
- Two equity ETFs attracted inflows greater than one billion, Invesco QQQ Trust 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) +$1.7B and iShares: Core MSCI EAFE (BATS:IEFA) +$1.4B.
- The equity-based exchange traded funds that witnessed the greatest outflows on the week were as follows: iShares: Core S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVW) -$1.1B, iShares: Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) -$859M and iShares: US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) -$842M.
- Fixed income exchange traded funds witnessed inflows of +$2.6B, bouncing back from the previous week, which saw -$1.7B. Within fixed income, corporate investment-grade ETFs attracted the greatest amount of capital +$1.4B, and corporate high yield ETFs were the largest retractors of -$1.1B.
- Three fixed-income ETFs with the most significant inflows on the week were iShares: 20+ Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) +$543M, iShares: TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) +$393M, and SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury (NYSEARCA:SPTS) +$362M.
- In reverse, SPDR Bbg Barclays High Yield Bond (NYSEARCA:JNK) witnessed -$825M and iShares: iBoxx $High Yield Corporate (NYSEARCA:HYG) -$269M, which were the two largest fixed income ETF redemptions.
- Retail sales pause in April after an exceptionally strong month of March.