Poly informs shareholders of ticker symbol change from "PLT" to "POLY"

May 14, 2021 9:25 AM ETPlantronics, Inc. (POLY)POLYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Poly (NYSE:PLT) will begin trading under symbol "POLY," effective Monday, May 24, 2021 on the NYSE.
  • Poly, formerly Plantronics and Polycom, has traded under the ticker "PLT" since Plantronics' IPO in 1994.
  • The common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE and the CUSIP will remain unchanged.
  • "As we celebrate the bold new direction of our company, updating our stock ticker is an important step in this process and our company's long-term business strategy," says Dave Shull, President and CEO.
  • Shares are down 18.9% PM.
  • Previously (May.13), Plantronics EPS beats by $0.30, beats on revenue.
