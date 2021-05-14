AMC Networks gains 2.5% as Goldman Sachs upgrades on improved linear, SVOD upside
May 14, 2021 9:29 AM ETAMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)AMCXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is up 2.5% premarket following an upgrade to Neutral by Goldman Sachs, citing improved linear trends and subscription video-on-demand growth in the company's first-quarter earnings.
- There's a return to pricing growth at the linear networks that Goldman now says is sustainable, and so it's looking for domestic subscription fees (linear/SVOD) to rise 10% this year rather than 5%, with SVOD offsetting the linear decline.
- When Goldman started the stock at Sell last July, "the outlook for industry pay TV subscriber trends and AMCX's ability to drive rate growth were rapidly deteriorating, and we expected these trends to continue." But the declines have since improved and the linear networks are back to receiving rate escalators.
- And it initially believed AMC Networks' four niche SVODs (Acorn, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK) wouldn't scale quickly enough - but the company has outperformed expectations and expects to reach 9M subs by the end of the year.
- Goldman now sees "a materially improved subscription fee outlook for the company."
- It's raising its price target to $51, implying 7% upside.