Dr. Reddy's to receive 36M doses of Sputnik V vaccine in next few months
May 14, 2021 10:00 AM ETDr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY)
- The Indian partner for Sputnik V, the Russian COVID-19 shot, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY -2.0%) says that the company expects to take delivery of 36M doses of the vaccine in the next couple of months as part of its agreement with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).
- "We are in discussions with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to import the vaccine towards the end of May," Reuters quoted a senior company executive as saying on a conference call held after the earnings.
- “Our total commitment contracted from RDIF is 250 million doses, of which the initial 15%-20% is expected through imports," the executive, M V Ramana explained.
- The company has involved six local partners to scale up production, and doses for commercial distribution are expected from July.
- In mid-April, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) permitted Dr. Reddy’s to import the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine.