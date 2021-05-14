Alleghany Corp. allocating excess capital to Alleghany Capital unit
May 14, 2021 10:05 AM ETAlleghany Corporation (Y)YBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Alleghany Capital ("ACC") increases its position in Alleghany Corp. (Y +0.9%), accounting for 11% of the corporation's capital at March 31, 2021 vs. only 1% at Dec. 31, 2012, executives said during ACC's investor event.
- With reinsurance and insurance subsidiaries remaining well capitalized to support their growth, excess capital is being "strategically allocated" to boost ACC's growth, according to management's presentation.
- The portfolio of seven businesses (as of Q1 end) had $2.8B revenue over the last 12 months, $195.5M adjusted earnings and $1.1B in book value. ROE for the last 12 months was 10.7% vs. 8.8% in 2020.
- As of March 31, 2021, ACC's last 12 months adjusted net earnings to Alleghany increased to $111M, up from $89M in 2020.
- ACC says deal flow is increasing: "We see an increasing number of founder-owners considering taking chips off the table in 2021."
- Its industrial holdings are W&W/AFCO Steel; Wilbert, a provider of products and services for funeral and cemetery industries and precast concrete markets; Precision Cutting Technologies focused on precision machine tools; KT, a manufacturer of custom trailers and truck bodies; Piedmont Manufacturing Group, provider of injection-molded and thermoformed parts; Jazwares, a toy and musical instrument maker; Concord Hospitality hotel manager and developer, and IPS, provider of design engineering and other services for the biopharmaceutical sector.