Callaway Golf sits up well with golf popularity on the rise
May 14, 2021 10:15 AM ETCallaway Golf Company (ELY)ELYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Callaway Golf (ELY +1.8%) keeps climbing higher on more indications that interest in golf is picking up.
- The last report from the National Golf Foundation is that golf rounds played accelerated to 45% growth in March and were up 24% YTD. Those marks are likely to look even better in April against a soft lockdown comparable from a year ago.
- Across the pond, golf equipment sales in the U.K. are reported to be skyrocketing.
- Investors have not ignored Callaway Golf, with shares up 17% over the last month and 36% higher YTD.
- Earlier this week, Callaway Golf raced to a new high after a big quarter that showed off broad product strength.