Penn National Gaming to launch Barstool app in Indiana next week
May 14, 2021 10:31 AM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)PENNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Penn National Gaming (PENN +6.1%) says it will launch its sports betting app in Indiana after landing an approval from the Indiana Gaming Commission.
- Penn plans to launch its Barstool Sportsbook mobile app at 11:00 a.m. EST on May 18, pending any final regulatory approvals.
- Indiana will become the company's fourth online sports betting market, following previously successful launches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Illinois.
- "Our retail Barstool Sportsbooks at Ameristar Casino East Chicago and Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg have been very well received by our customers since opening this past December, and now Hoosiers from across the state will be able to engage with Dave Portnoy, Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz, and all of the Barstool personalities through the Barstool Sportsbook app," says Penn CEO Jay Snowden on the launch.
- Source: Press Release
- Last week: Penn National Gaming defended by analysts for results while valuation questions linger.