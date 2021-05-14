Judge denies latest challenge to Twin Metals mineral leases
- A U.S. district judge yesterday rejected another attempt by opponents of the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine in Minnesota to invalidate the mineral rights leases needed for the project.
- New arguments raised by environmentalist groups in the 2020 lawsuit would not have changed the outcome of the case, which said the U.S. Interior Department failed to conduct a sufficiently extensive environmental review when it renewed the decades-old leases for the site, the judge ruled.
- Twin Metals, which is owned by Chile's Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF -6.6%), submitted its formal mine plan to federal and state regulators in 2019; the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is still reviewing the plan.
