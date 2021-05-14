Dillard's stock soars as vaccine, stimulus tailwinds boost sales
May 14, 2021
- Dillard's (DDS +22.9%) soars after the department store operator's Q1 sales tally and EPS mark top consensus marks.
- Execs with Dillard's pointed to the vaccination ramp, stimulus money and warmer weather as supportive of higher sales.
- On Wall Street, the results were strong enough to prompt Telsey Advisory Group to push up its price target to $110, while maintaining a cautious view on valuation.
- Analyst Dana Telsey: "Overall, Dillard's reported impressive first quarter results, far exceeding expectations across the board. While easier prior year compares certainly helped deliver the strong performance, the company also benefitted from several tailwinds in the quarter, further driving the beat. On the topline, management noted a strong pickup in trends in mid-March following the return of warmer weather, the broader rollout of vaccines, and another round of stimulus payments, with sales even exceeding 2019 levels at times in the quarter. Below the topline, the company reported record gross margins (first time ever achieving 40%+) driven by tighter inventory management (no material impact from port congestions to-date), lower markdowns, and stronger full-price selling, while SG&A costs remain well controlled, partially attributed to lower payroll from reduced store hours. While operating momentum appears solid, the stock has quadrupled over the last year and valuation remains rich at current levels, in our view. Therefore, we maintain our Market Perform rating."
- Dillard's soared to a new 52-week high of $129.50 earlier in the session.