ISS backs three activist nominees in Exxon board fight

May 14, 2021 10:58 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor73 Comments
  • Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.8%) moves higher after proxy advisory firm ISS recommends shareholders elect three of Engine No. 1's four nominees to the company's 13-member board.
  • ISS says the activist hedge fund had "made a compelling case that additional board change is needed to provide shareholders with sufficient confidence in the sustainability" of Exxon's business.
  • Engine No. 1 has been persistent in calling on Exxon to expand spending and pay cuts, shake up its board shift to cleaner fuels.
  • ISS now joins a host of pension funds and asset managers in supporting at least some of Engine No. 1's board nominees.
