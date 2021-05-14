ISS backs three activist nominees in Exxon board fight
May 14, 2021
- Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.8%) moves higher after proxy advisory firm ISS recommends shareholders elect three of Engine No. 1's four nominees to the company's 13-member board.
- ISS says the activist hedge fund had "made a compelling case that additional board change is needed to provide shareholders with sufficient confidence in the sustainability" of Exxon's business.
- Engine No. 1 has been persistent in calling on Exxon to expand spending and pay cuts, shake up its board shift to cleaner fuels.
- ISS now joins a host of pension funds and asset managers in supporting at least some of Engine No. 1's board nominees.